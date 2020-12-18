‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the tri-state area, good people were making sure families in need have presents under the tree and food on the table this holiday season.
Here are just a few stories highlighted in the TH recently:
- A Jackson County trucking company and a Bellevue church are teaming up to provide 200 holiday meals. The food boxes will include a frozen turkey, instant potatoes, stuffing, rolls, a pie crust, pie filling and cans of cranberries, corn and green beans.
- When word got out that the annual Delaware County Christmas Drive with Santa Claus was not happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 15 women on a mission got busy. The Delaware County Pay-It-Forward Relief Fund collected gifts and donations to provide more than 1,000 gifts for families in need along with gift cards and gift bags for seniors.
- Even a pandemic couldn’t stop the annual Bobcat Community Christmas from reaching out to those in need. Western Dubuque High School, along with Resources Unite, hosted the free community Christmas dinner — this time with curbside pickup or delivery options for the 1,100 meals. The event also included gifts for children and holiday music.
Who needs Hallmark movies when real-life efforts are making Christmas brighter for others amid trying times? Raise a cup of cheer to all those who are stepping up in the spirit of the season.
When the Iowa Legislature convenes in January, lawmakers should reconsider the year-after-year dips in funding for the Department of Natural Resources and seek to do more to support state parks.
With social-distancing guidelines in place and public gatherings canceled, Iowans sought refuge and solace in outdoor spaces in record numbers this year. Backbone State Park saw an increase in visitors that topped 200%.
Bellevue State Park and the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area each also saw a significant uptick in visitors in 2020. This comes after years of seeing staffing decline so that now the two huge parks share one ranger and one park manager.
Lawmakers should revisit the funding devoted to these treasured landmarks. The profile of our state parks has never been higher nor their value more appreciated. The lifestyle changes of 2020 might well lead to more people spending time at state parks. That means more wear and tear on the parks and an increased demand for trails and amenities.
Iowa’s landscapes and scenery is one of its hallmarks. Caring for our state lands is a sensible investment.
As 2020 draws to a close, Dubuque County will say goodbye to a faithful and effective public servant of 33 years.
When County Auditor Denise Dolan was appointed auditor in 1987 following the death of her predecessor, she had an administrative mess to clean up. A no-nonsense manager, Dolan set the office in order and streamlined the budget process. She has taken the lead on election administration, including facilitating early voting and an avalanche of absentee ballots, which has grown in every election cycle. Her solid track record helped her get re-elected eight times — four times without opposition.
From the days of the 600-pound lever machines through multiple iterations of voting mechanisms and processes, Dolan long has been a devoted gatekeeper of secure and accurate elections.
A salute to Dolan for her decades of service to Dubuque County and its voters.