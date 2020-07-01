Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said this week that the COVID-19 outbreak in the county jail might actually have been caused by an inmate, not staff members.
Given that, he plans to change procedures in the facility.
Authorities have reported 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus among county inmates.
Last week, Kennedy told the Telegraph Herald that he thought infected staff members almost certainly had introduced COVID-19 into the facility.
Two jail staff members have been confirmed to have COVID-19. The first reported symptoms around the end of May and tested positive on June 1. The second case was confirmed about three days later.
The first case among inmates was confirmed on June 19.
This week, Kennedy discussed the outbreak during a meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
“The Dubuque Police Department arrested an individual who resisted,” he said. “It took several city officers to get the person brought in. Every one of those city officers that dealt with that person ended up having COVID. The deputy who booked that person in and the one who released him were also exposed.”
Discussions with jail staff as recently as Monday morning also made Kennedy think inmates might have hidden COVID-19 symptoms around the same time or earlier, he said.
“What we’re finding out through intel out of the jail is that people in the housing units had been feeling ill for several weeks, but nobody said anything because they didn’t want to go into medical segregation,” the sheriff said. “We don’t know 100% for sure, after hearing this, if we had somebody in quarantine who lied on the medical questionnaire to get out of quarantine, then got themselves into general population, or if it was one of those initial staff members that exposed the inmates.”
Either way, the outbreak and new information have convinced Kennedy of the need for new measures to stop inmates from introducing the coronavirus into the jail.
Until now, new inmates were put into quarantine for 14 days, then admitted to the general population if they showed no symptoms.
Now, Kennedy said, inmates will be tested for COVID-19 after that two-week quarantine before being moved — assuming the jail can secure tests.
Kennedy said he was running into a little trouble getting tests from the state to implement this strategy, but that he would keep working at it.
Public health officials will continue working with Kennedy and jail staff.
Kennedy reported that all inmates confirmed to have COVID-19 only have exhibited mild symptoms.
Dubuque County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert said a communicable-disease nurse “will continue to have daily contact with ... the jail until we can say we have all negative cases.”