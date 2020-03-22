MONTICELLO, Iowa – Superstar country act Zac Brown Band — slated to be a headliner at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello in July – announced it was canceling all remaining 2020 tour dates in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The band made the announcement this weekend on social media. The Great Jones County Fair shared the social media post today.
“Zac Brown Band has made the very difficult decision to not move forward with all remaining 2020 tour dates, including ‘The Owl Tour’ and ‘Roar with the Lions Tour,’” the band’s post stated.
The band states it made the decision “to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first.”
The band was scheduled to perform on Saturday, July 25, in Monticello.
John Harms, general manager of the Great Jones County Fair and Food Fest, did not immediately return a call seeking comment this afternoon.