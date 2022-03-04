A Chicago COVID-19 testing company that’s under federal investigation operated a facility in Dubuque that was cited at the highest level for various regulatory issues, including for failing to report thousands of test results, newly released documents show.
LabElite’s Chicago lab and office were raided last week by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees labs, is investigating complaints about that facility, a spokeswoman said. LabElite has received more than $77 million from the federal government.
Agency reports highlighted serious issues at a site that LabElite operated in Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.
Inspectors visited the facility Jan. 26 and spoke to a staff member, who said the site had performed 4,882 rapid tests since Dec. 25 and had not reported those results to a state agency, according to the report.
Inspectors also found the site’s workers did not monitor the storage temperature for rapid-test kits, nor did they use timers to ensure they were checking test results at the right time for an accurate result. Instead, inspection reports state that “once the laboratory placed the reagent in the … test cartridge sample well, the background of the test cartridge turned red.” Laboratory personnel would report the COVID antigen result “once the background of the test cartridge turned white,” without verifying the length of time it took for the test cartridge to turn from red to white. Inspection reports state that the results only were supposed to be interpreted between 20 and 25 minutes.
Inspectors also noted that the site lacked documentation showing workers had been trained. The rapid tests used at the site were supposed to be used by “trained clinical laboratory personnel” or medical personnel.
The site also did not have a qualified director, as the “director failed to ensure that testing systems developed and used for each of the tests … provide quality laboratory services,” according to the report.
“Once LabElite realized the collection agent was running a sham facility in Iowa, LabElite immediately shut down the location and has been cooperating fully with the Iowa Department of Public Health,” Druss said.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services “continues our investigations and will take compliance and enforcement actions as appropriate,” the spokeswoman said.
LabElite submitted a response to the report, and that is under review, according to a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services spokeswoman.
LabElite spokeswoman Lissa Druss said the company won’t comment on open investigations, but it is cooperating with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. It shut down the Dubuque facility, Druss said.
“LabElite is one of the region’s premier laboratories that goes above and beyond the guidelines of regulating authorities,” Druss said.
The company has faced other issues.
Multiple LabElite customers told Block Club they experienced problems: They said results were badly delayed or never delivered, they got results that didn’t make sense, the company didn’t respond to their concerns and some were told to not enter their insurance information when testing, among other things.
Druss previously said the company has responded to every customer complaint, and she denied the company didn’t collect insurance information properly, saying it would be “wrong, untruthful and uncalled for.”
The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has received 16 complaints about LabElite, a spokeswoman said.
The Better Business Bureau, a nonprofit that monitors businesses, has also received two complaints about LabElite and has given the company a B- rating, a spokesperson said.
LabElite was registered with the State of Illinois in October 2020 under Nikola Nozinic. Nozinic ran a now-closed bar called The Whiskey Thief in suburban Evanston, Ill., among other restaurant ventures, and he’s run construction and plumbing companies.
The lab partners with testing sites that collect rapid and PCR samples, with the PCR samples then processed by LabElite. It has processed tens of thousands of tests from various states.
The lab’s partners “operate under LabElite’s stringent Memorandum of Understanding and Business Agreement,” Druss said.