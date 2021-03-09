More than 22,400 Dubuque County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
New data released by the state Tuesday shows that 22,405 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase in 220 from Monday.
Meanwhile, 11,520 county residents have been fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of 405 from 24 hours earlier, and the county's total remains the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson and Scott counties.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 3,939 who have received at least one dose (increase of 30 from Monday); 1,415 fully vaccinated (increase of 34)
- Delaware County residents: 3,167 who have received at least one dose (increase of 35); 1,568 fully vaccinated (increase of eight)
- Jackson County residents: 4,270 who have received at least one dose (increase of 19); 1,482 fully vaccinated (increase of 122)
- Jones County residents: 3,959 who have received at least one dose (increase of nine); 1,930 fully vaccinated (increase of 19)
State public health officials reported today that as of Monday, 293,783 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 622,531 had received at least one dose so far.