The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Seven additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the TH coverage area from Saturday to Wednesday, including two in Delaware County, two in Grant County, Wis., one each in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties.
- Another 257 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 from Oct. 13 to Wednesday. Elsewhere in Iowa, Jones County had 57 more cases during that time; Delaware County had 51; Clayton County, 45; and Jackson County, 31.
- Fifty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Grant County, Wis., were confirmed from Saturday to Wednesday. Elsewhere in southwest Wisconsin, Crawford County had 24 new cases in that time; Iowa County, 22; and Lafayette County, 17. Jo Daviess County, Ill, had 15 new cases.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in nine local counties, while Jo Daviess County, remained at “substantial,” the second-highest rating.
- As of Wednesday, 165,458 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 68% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- For current information on Dubuque County vaccination opportunities, visit www.dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup.
- New county-level hospitalization data for Iowa will be released today and included in Sunday’s update.
- As of Wednesday, 476,426 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 6,907 from a week earlier. One hundred more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,848. The state only updates these figures once per week.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 54 active cases among students, an increase of 17 since Friday, and 13 among staff, an increase of five. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 10 active cases among students systemwide, a decrease of three, and zero staff cases. Western Dubuque Community School District reported that as of Wednesday, there were 46 student cases, a decrease of 47 from last week, and nine staff cases, a decrease of one.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,735,920 Iowans were fully vaccinated, 64.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 8,579 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 772,918. The state’s related deaths increased by 54 to 8,293.
- As of Wednesday, 3,362,010 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 67.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 10,016 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,675,793. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 120 to 25,527.
- As of Wednesday, 6,874,526 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 63.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.