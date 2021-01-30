Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, raising the total to 166, the sixth-highest in the state.
Jackson County reported two additional deaths, raising the death toll to 34.
Meanwhile, 26 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county's total to 11,800.
The county's 14-day positivity rate decreased slightly to 9.8% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported 11 additional cases of COVID-19 during the 24-hour period, raising the total to 1,991.
Jones County reported seven additional cases for a total of 2,776. The county's death toll remains at 51.
Delaware County also reported seven additional cases, raising the total to 1,786. The county's death toll remains at 36.
One additional case was reported in Clayton County for a total of 1,550. The county's death toll remains at 49.
As of 11 a.m. today, two Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state's outbreak list, though one of the homes does not show a current outbreak. The state lists Ennoble Nursing and Rehab as having 64 cases, only one of which has been reported in the past 14 days. Stonehill Care Center reported 24 cases as of 11 a.m. today, 13 of which have come in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,060 additional cases as of 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's total to 318,447. The state reported an additional 74 deaths, raising the total to 4,651.