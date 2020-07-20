Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Forty-three additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday while state health officials dealt with inconsistent testing data caused by a backlog in the Iowa Department of Public Health’s electronic reporting system. The county’s total stood at 1,179 cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, but state officials cautioned that adjustments to some daily case counts should be expected because of the backlog.
- There were no additional deaths in Dubuque County, so the toll remains at 23.
- The county had 688 “active” cases, a figure arrived at by taking the total number of confirmed cases and subtracting the number of deaths and recovered.
- Jackson County reported six additional cases, for a total of 92. Jones County reported five additional cases, for a total of 90. Clayton County reported three additional cases to reach a total of 57. Delaware County reported one additional confirmed case, for a total of 63, according to Regional Medical Center, Manchester.
- There were no additional deaths reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Statewide, Iowa reported an increase of 817 cases, for a total of 38,723, and five new related deaths, increasing that toll to 794.
- The Test Iowa Clinic at Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, will maintain an early morning testing schedule this week, from 5 to 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The free sample collection is open to all Iowans, but people must first complete an assessment at testiowa.com and have the “QR” code that comes with completing the assessment. Anyone without internet access can call the Visiting Nurse Association at 563-556-6200 for assistance.
- Grant County reported two additional confirmed cases Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 250.
- There were no additional cases reported in Crawford, Iowa or Lafayette counties, where the totals are 48, 50 and 87, respectively.
- There were no additional deaths reported in the four local Wisconsin counties.
- Wisconsin reported 830 additional cases Sunday for a statewide total of 42,315. An additional death brought the state’s death toll to 844.
- Jo Daviess County reported an additional case for a total of 64. There were no additional deaths in the county, which has registered one fatality.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 965 additional cases, for a total of 161,575, and five additional deaths, for 7,295.