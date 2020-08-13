Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Twenty-five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque were recorded in the 24-hour period from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. That pushed the county’s total to 1,719.
- No additional related deaths were reported during that time span, so the county’s toll remains at 31. The county also reported 32 additional people diagnosed with the coronavirus had recovered, bringing that total to 1,106. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 582 “active” COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, a decline of seven since one day prior.
- With 25 new cases and 172 new tests in Dubuque County, the 24-hour positivity rate was 14.5%. The county’s to-date positivity rate remained at 8.1%. Over 14 days that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state had reported 314 additional cases and 2,206 new tests in Dubuque County, equating to a positivity rate of 13.7%.
- Elsewhere, six additional cases in Delaware County were reported during the 24-hour span, along with two more in Jackson County and one more in Clayton County.
- There remains one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, with one recovered. No such outbreaks have been reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Statewide, there were 576 new cases reported during the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, at which time the total was 49,815. Thirteen additional related deaths pushed the toll to 953.
- In Wisconsin, both Grant and Lafayette counties reported six additional confirmed cases Wednesday. Crawford County reported four new ones, while Iowa County had three.
- Statewide, 478 additional cases and five more related deaths were reported. That pushed the state’s total to 62,263 cases and 1,011 deaths.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported four more confirmed cases. The total number of confirmed cases in the county has increased by 26% in the past two weeks.
- Statewide, 1,645 new confirmed cases and 16 related deaths were reported Wednesday. The state tallies rose to 198,593 cases and 7,672 deaths.