A Dubuque hospital has revised its restrictions on visitors.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center is allowing one visitor per patient per day, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., due to a declining number of “active” COVID-19 cases in the community, according to a press release.
It states that exceptions could be made on a case-by-case basis, including children admitted to the hospital, the maternity and neonatal intensive care units and patients receiving end-of-life care.
Visitors will not be allowed for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
Visitors must be at least 18 years old, wear masks at all times and follow screening procedures. Any visitors with respiratory infection symptoms will be prohibited from entering the hospital.
Visitor restrictions are determined by the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the release.