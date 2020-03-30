Iran’s president: Economy important
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president on Sunday lashed out at criticism of authorities’ lagging response to the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, saying the government has to weigh economic concerns as it takes measures to contain the pandemic.
Syria, meanwhile, reported the first fatality from the virus in the war-torn country, which has five confirmed infections. State news agency SANA said a woman died upon reaching an emergency room and tested positive for the virus, without saying where it happened.
Libya, which has also been mired in chaos since 2011, reported another five cases, bringing its total to eight. The country is split by rival governments, each backed by an array of militias, that have been battling over the capital, Tripoli, for nearly a year.
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said authorities had to consider the effect of mass quarantine efforts on Iran’s beleaguered economy, which is under heavy U.S. sanctions.
“Health is a principle for us, but the production and security of society is also a principle for us,” Rouhani said.
Some IS prisoners escape in prison riot
BEIRUT — Islamic State militants rioted inside a prison in northeastern Syria, wresting control from guards on an entire floor in the facility while a number of prisoners managed to escape, a Syrian Kurdish official said Sunday.
Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said anti-terrorism forces were working to regain control of the prison in the eastern Hassakeh province.
Moscow residents told to stay in homes
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered residents to stay in their homes, warning that the spread of novel coronavirus in Europe’s largest capital city “has entered a new phase.”
The Russian capital’s 12.7 million people were ordered to stay home starting today, with limited exceptions. Confirmed infections in Moscow jumped overnight to 1,014 on Sunday and make up two-thirds of the country’s total.
Johnson: Stricter measures to come
LONDON — In a letter to the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons to stay home and outlined stricter measures yet to come as the country registered 209 new coronavirus-related deaths.
Latest figures registered an additional 209 deaths from Covid-19, bringing Britain’s total to 1,228, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Sunday.
India’s leader sorry about ‘tough’ steps
NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologized to the public on Sunday for imposing a three-week national lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
During his monthly address, broadcast by state radio, Modi said: “I know some of you will be angry with me. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle.”