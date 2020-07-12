Capri College in Dubuque was closed Saturday after one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.
The school announced that it learned of the positive diagnosis on Friday afternoon.
“We were fully expecting this would happen and know it will likely happen again,” the announcement stated. “With positive cases on the rise, we knew it was just a matter of time.”
The announcement also stated, “Since reopening, we have been acting as if all are infected, at all times, taking many precautions, including masks, temperature checks, extra spacing, extra disinfecting, hand sanitizing and washing requirements. We do not believe the transmission occurred at Capri and would argue that it is safer here than at places that do not employ similar protections, including masks.”