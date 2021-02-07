Seventeen additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 11,962.
There were no additional deaths reported during the 24-hour span, so the county’s death toll remains 185, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped to 7.1% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jones County reported five additional cases, for a total of 2,809 as of 11 a.m. today. The county’s death toll remained at 53.
Delaware County reported three additional cases, for a total of 1,817. The county’s death toll remained at 37.
Jackson County reported two additional cases, for a total of 2,026. The county’s total of related deaths remained 37.
Clayton County reported one additional case, increasing the county’s total to 1,568. The county’s death toll remained at 52.
As of 11 a.m. today, one Dubuque County long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had six new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 535 additional cases between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, for a total of 324,406.
The state reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths in the 24-hour span. The state’ death toll remains 5,108.