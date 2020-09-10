The first two cases of COVID-19 in residents recently were confirmed at the Dubuque County-owned long-term-care facility.
Sunnycrest Manor Administrator Cris Kirsch announced this week that she was notified late last week that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
“She was an as-needed staff person who doesn’t work very often,” she said. “But she had been in our building for the last shift, a four-hour stint on that Monday morning. So, we tested everybody — the residents and staff who had been in contact with her — and found two residents and now another staff person who are positive.”
Kirsch told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors that the two residents were roommates. Over the weekend, they were moved into the facility’s COVID-19 isolation unit. Kirsch said that, as of Tuesday, they were doing well.
Since Tuesday, all other staff and residents were tested using rapid-result machines acquired from Iowa Department of Public Health. There were no additional positive cases.
Another complete round of testing is planned on Friday and Saturday of this week.