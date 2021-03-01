More than 7,600 Dubuque County residents now are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Monday shows that 7,670 county residents have received the required two doses to be fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of five from Sunday, and the county's total remains the fourth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson and Linn counties.
Meanwhile, another nine county residents had received their first dose of the vaccine as of Monday, pushing the total who have received just the first dose to 10,470.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Monday were:
- Clayton County residents: 2,471 who have received one dose (an increase of eight from Sunday); 858 fully vaccinated (an increase of two)
- Delaware County residents: 1,638 who have received one dose (increase of four); 931 fully vaccinated (no change)
- Jackson County residents: 2,616 who have received one dose (decrease of nine); 867 fully vaccinated (increase of 10)
- Jones County residents: 2,223 who have received one dose (increase of two); 1,196 fully vaccinated (no change)
State public health officials reported today that as of Monday, 180,585 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 349,505 had received just one dose so far.