While Dubuque County’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb, school officials say they aren’t seeing the same degree of increases on campus.
Thus, the leaders of the county’s three largest K-12 school systems said they plan to continue in-person learning for students for now.
“While we certainly watch the county rate — and if it grows, it will be more and more concerning — we also, more importantly, look at our internal numbers and our dashboard and what is the impact,” said Stan Rheingans, superintendent of Dubuque Community Schools.
Dubuque County’s state-calculated, 14-day positivity rate continued to swell this week, topping 20% on Thursday and reaching 20.8% as of 5 p.m. Friday — the 20th-highest rate in the state. The county rate stood at 14.1% two weeks earlier.
The rate Friday exceeds guidelines set by state officials at which schools can request to switch to remote learning. Officials have said schools can make that request if their 14-day county positivity rate exceeds 15% and absenteeism due to illness reaches 10%, or if their 14-day positivity rate exceeds 20%.
However, state officials have said they will consider applications of schools that do not meet those thresholds depending on their individual circumstances. Officials have approved some of those requests already this fall, said Heather Doe, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Education.
Rheingans said he thinks district leaders have created a safe environment for students and staff using mitigation strategies such as implementing a hybrid attendance schedule, maintaining 6 feet of distancing at all times and requiring face coverings.
He said officials look at COVID-19 numbers at the building, classroom and grade level, and some schools do not currently have any active cases. As of Friday afternoon, district officials were reporting 54 active cases — 30 among students and 24 among staff.
“We’re really trying to look at that because we want to impact as few of our kids and staff members if we need to go online for a period of time with a classroom or a grade level or potentially a building,” Rheingans said.
The five schools with the most active cases were Dubuque Senior High School, eight; Hempstead High School, seven; Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, six; George Washington Middle School, five; and Sageville Elementary School, four.
For now, district leaders plan to maintain the hybrid attendance model. Rheingans said that in order to consider moving students to virtual learning, officials would need to see the spread of COVID-19 happening in a school building or enough staff absences to prevent schools from operating.
Generally, students and staff who have contracted COVID-19 were infected outside of school. Most often, cases trace back to a family member who also became ill.
“We’re looking for spread,” Rheingans said. “We’re looking for one case that becomes two, and OK, is there a connection to school?”
Rick Colpitts, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said that while the positivity rate gives the district flexibility to consider remote learning, cases within the district remain steady.
As of Thursday afternoon, the last time that WD officials updated their COVID-19 tracking dashboard, there were 18 cases among students and staff in the district.
Colpitts said district officials likely would consider moving a building to virtual learning in the event of a “superspreader” situation with rampant COVID-19 spread at a building or grade level or a situation in which they couldn’t properly staff a building.
Colpitts said officials want students in the schools as long as it is safe to do so.
“That would be our goal, and I think if you talk to parents, you would get the same thing,” he said. “They want their kids to be in school.”
Holy Family Catholic Schools Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said the system is not seeing the kind of high positivity rates that the county has. The system was reporting 30 positive cases — 23 students and seven staff — on Friday afternoon.
“I just think that because we’re not seeing the spread within the classrooms, and because we believe in the importance of in-person learning and the benefits of being well-educated at every level, that we need to stay the course for our students,” Bormann said.
Holy Family’s COVID-19 protocols state that officials would consider moving an elementary site to virtual education if three classrooms at one school are quarantining in a 14-day period or if 3% of the student population at a secondary school tested positive in a 2-week period.
Bormann said the system’s campuses have not come close to hitting those points so far.
“What matters most at this point is what that local data is showing us,” he said.
While Dubuque County’s schools are staying the course with in-person learning, several districts in Wisconsin and Illinois announced this week that they would temporarily move at least some students to virtual education.
Among those was the Mineral Point (Wis.) Unified School District, in which students will switch to virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 9, and tentatively return to in-person learning on Nov. 30.
“A steady increase in positive cases inside both buildings is what really pushed us to the point where we decided we need to make the move to all virtual,” Superintendent Mitch Wainwright said.
He said he hoped that with three weeks of virtual attendance, cases in the district will die down. However, he remains concerned that the high number of cases around the state and county could make it difficult to knock down numbers locally.
“Hopefully if we’re off for three weeks, that gets us back to where we can safely come back to school,” Wainwright said.