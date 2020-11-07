News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

UPDATE: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Grant, Lafayette county health departments struggling to keep up with contact tracing

151 new COVID-19 cases, 1 related death in Dubuque Co.; record 390 cases in Jones Co. after prison outbreak

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Dubuque schools to maintain hybrid attendance as COVID-19 positivity rate tops 20%

Dubuque County's school leaders remain committed to in-person learning as countywide COVID-19 rates climb

North Denmark in lockdown over mutated mink coronavirus fear

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

6 more COVID-related deaths in tri-state area; record 158 new cases in Dubuque County

SW Wisconsin school district, 1 school elsewhere shifting to remote learning next week

More than 450 new cases of COVID-19 in Anamosa prison

Jo Daviess County Courthouse seeks to limit in-person visits due to COVID-19