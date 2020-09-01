Ten additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 2,041.
The 10 positive cases resulted from 128 tests in the county during that 24-hour period, raising the total number of tests to 24,157. That means the county had a positivity rate of 7.8% in that time span. The county’s overall positivity rate moved down slightly to 8.4%.
Delaware County confirmed six additional cases, raising the county’s total to 222. Jackson County’s total also rose by six cases to 214.
Jones County had two additional cases, for a total of 172. Clayton County remained unchanged at 180.
There were no new deaths reported in any of the five counties in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, Iowa reported 683 new confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's 24-hour total to 65,397.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by eight to 1,121.