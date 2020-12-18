The Telegraph Herald is looking for “Everyday Heroes.”
We want to highlight the people across our tri-state area who haven’t gotten the headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, from teachers to store clerks to nursing home staff and from volunteers to parents to essential workers.
Do you know someone who has helped out others during the pandemic? Has one of your relatives, classmates or friends played a key role in making sure some things still are operating smoothly? Is there someone in the community you want to express appreciation for?
Submit your Everyday Hero to the Telegraph Herald by Monday, Dec. 28, and we will share them all online and many in an upcoming print edition.
To submit someone, send us their name, hometown and/or place of employment and why you nominated them. Feel free to include a photo, and let us know how to get in touch with you if we have follow-up questions.
Help us highlight these important local residents. Send all Everyday Heroes via email to dustin.kass@thmedia.com.