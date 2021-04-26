More than 35,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Monday shows that 35,599 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 60 from Sunday.
The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 46,309 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 16 from Sunday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Monday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,566 who have received at least one dose (increase of one from Sunday); 5,665 fully vaccinated (increase of nine)
- Delaware County residents: 6,641 who have received at least one dose (increase of seven); 5,226 fully vaccinated (increase of four)
- Jackson County residents: 7,675 who have received at least one dose (increase of five); 5,775 fully vaccinated (increase of two)
- Jones County residents: 8,805 who have received at least one dose (increase of seven); 6,369 fully vaccinated (increase of 20)
State public health officials reported today that as of Monday, 991,431 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,334,194 had received at least one dose so far.