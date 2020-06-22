In Iowa, there were 26,047 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today. That was an increase of 85 cases compared to 5 p.m. Sunday.
One additional related death was recorded in that time frame, so that tally stands at 686.
In Wisconsin, 249 new cases were reported today, so the total now sits at 24,068.
There were 14 more related deaths. The state toll is 744.
In Illinois, 462 new cases and 24 additional related deaths were reported today.
That pushed the state’s totals to 137,224 cases and 6,671 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)