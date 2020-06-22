SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 26,047 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today. That was an increase of 85 cases compared to 5 p.m. Sunday.

One additional related death was recorded in that time frame, so that tally stands at 686.

In Wisconsin, 249 new cases were reported today, so the total now sits at 24,068.

There were 14 more related deaths. The state toll is 744. 

In Illinois, 462 new cases and 24 additional related deaths were reported today.

That pushed the state’s totals to 137,224 cases and 6,671 deaths.

 Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

Where is COVID in Illinois? (6-22-20)
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (6-22-20)
Where is COVID in Iowa? (6-22-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Monday

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

