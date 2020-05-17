Six new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County have been confirmed, according to updated information released by the state today.
The county's total now stands at 264.
There have been 10 deaths of people with COVID-19 in the county, and 120 people have recovered. As of today, 3,675 COVID-19 tests have been completed.
One more case has been confirmed at Dubuque Specialty Care, pushing its total to 30. It is the only long-term-care center in Dubuque County with a coronavirus outbreak, defined as at least three confirmed cases. While 37 such outbreaks have been reported across Iowa, none have occurred in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
For the second straight day, no new cases were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties.
Clayton County's total remains at 28; Delaware County, 12; Jackson County, eight; and Jones County, 36.
Statewide, Iowa has eclipsed 100,000 COVID-19 tests, with the total now at 100,241.
There were 323 new cases reported today, pushing the tally to 14,651.
There also were five more related deaths recorded. The state total now is 351.