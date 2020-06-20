Dubuque Wahlert has suspended its baseball season for 14 days after receiving confirmation that a member of its coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to privacy laws, the school cannot release the name or the level of the coach who has the confirmed positive.
“We all knew all of the protocols going in, and we knew this could be a possibility,” Wahlert activities director Tom English said. “When it happens to you, it really saddens you because you know how hard these kids have worked to get back. But, the safety of our kids and coaches and fans is, by far, the highest priority.
“We’re taking all protocol recommendations from the department of health right now, and we’re going to put things on hold for a bit. We’ll get together and look at the details and count days and keep monitoring before we have a better idea of when we’ll be able start up again.”
Guidelines established by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa School Athletic Association call for the team’s season to be suspended for at least 14 days at all levels to identify and minimize further spread of the virus.
English hopes a return-to-play date can be finalized at some point this week.
“They were doing a great job, at all levels in the baseball program, with the protocols,” English said. “I witnessed practices, and all the coaches at all the levels had a great system for monitoring the players, checking their temperatures and symptoms before they entered practice. All the protocols and the physical stuff within practice were being followed.
“As you know, it’s one of those things where, you can get it from anywhere outside the team. When it happens, it’s unfortunate, but it’s also outside anybody’s control. So, it is sad to see it happen.”
Wahlert varsity coach Kory Tuescher learned of the diagnosis of the unnamed coach on Saturday morning and immediately shared the news with all those involved with the program.
“It’s been an emotional couple of hours,” he said Saturday afternoon. “We’ve been following all the protocols handed down by the Department of Education and the IHSAA exactly to a tee, and actually going above and beyond them in most cases. We felt we were doing everything possible.
“But, it’s one of those things that, it happened, and hopefully it doesn’t continue to happen with other programs. It’s just where we’re at right now.”
Wahlert became at least the sixth Iowa high school summer program to suspend its season due to coronavirus concerns. Aplington-Parkersburg, Central Lyon, Iowa Falls-Alden, LeMars Gehlen and Woodbine announced their decisions this week.
Iowa high school baseball and softball programs began practicing on June 1 and competition started Monday, roughly three weeks later than originally scheduled.