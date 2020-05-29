Eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 339 cases as of the latter time.
One additional related death was reported in that time frame, so the county's total is 18.
A total of 161 people diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered in the county, while seven people with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the most-recent state data.
One more confirmed case each was reported in Clayton and Jackson counties from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today. Clayton County's total now is 32, along with three related deaths. Jackson County sits at 12, with no deaths.
No additional cases were reported in that time frame for Delaware or Jones counties. Their respective totals are 15 and 36. No related deaths have been reported in either county.
Statewide, 269 new cases were reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today for a total of 18,791.
Twenty additional deaths were reported in that time, and the statewide toll now is 520.