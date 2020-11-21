Dubuque Community Schools officials reported 25 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at the end of the week.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 10 active, positive student cases and 15 staff cases, according to the district's COVID-19 tracking dashboard.
Six of those cases were at Hempstead High School, and four were at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Prescott Elementary School, George Washington Middle School, Dubuque Senior High School and the Forum each had two cases.
Bryant, Carver, Kennedy, Marshall and Sageville elementary schools each had one case, as did Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School and the district's transportation office.
Holy Family Catholic Schools on Friday afternoon reported 29 cases, 21 among students and eight among staff. Twelve of the cases were students at Wahlert Catholic High school.
In the Western Dubuque Community School District, officials reported 16 cases as of Thursday afternoon, the last time the district's COVID-19 tracking dashboard was updated.
Eleven of those cases were among students, and five were staff.