There was little movement in the figures on the State of Iowa COVID-19 website between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, with no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the five-county area for the second day in a row, as well as small increases in the number of new cases.
The figures are being impacted by the Christmas holiday and related closures of testing sites.
Six additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed in the time frame, pushing its total to 10,429. The county's 14-day positivity rate dipped to 9.3% as of 11 a.m. today, while its related death toll remained at 135, which is the sixth-highest total in the state.
Jones County also added six new confirmed cases from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 2,559. With no additional deaths reported, its count remained at 44.
Clayton County had five new cases confirmed in that time period, increasing its tally to 1,338. With no additional deaths, its count remained at 39.
Jackson and Delaware counties had no new cases recorded on the state website in the past 24 hours. Jackson County's case total remained at 1,751, while Delaware County stood at 1,600. Both counties remained at 29 deaths each.
The state is reporting outbreaks at six long-term-care facilities in this five-county region.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 38 cases
- Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque -- 24 cases
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
- Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque -- eight cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks.
JACKSON COUNTY
No outbreaks reported by the state.
JONES COUNTY
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 399 additional confirmed cases from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 274,315.
The statewide death toll stood at 3,744.