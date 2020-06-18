Dubuque County supervisors this week decided to extend current restrictions of public access to county buildings through July 6.
The restrictions have been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa and include no person being allowed past the county courthouse foyer unless approved by a county department member or in case of emergency for court. They also closed other county buildings to the public.
The July 6 date serves two purposes. It allows the county’s courts to have one week to work through any kinks before the state Supreme Court’s July 13 approved date for other in-person hearings. July 6 is also the first day that registered voters can request absentee ballots for the November general election.
When people are allowed back into county buildings, they will be required to wear masks. The county will have some available at entrances for those who do not have them.
Employees will be required to wear masks while in common areas or when meeting with another employee.
Other public health measures will include Plexiglas dividers, social distancing, continued digital conferencing and extensive sanitization of surfaces and hands.