GALENA, Ill. — As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, Jo Daviess County officials fear that the virus might be causing an influx of Chicago-area residents who possess second homes in rural parts of the county.
“We have more residents than we usually would and a finite amount of resources,” said Jo Daviess County Board Chairman Scott Toot. “People with second houses are leaving the city, but we still only have 12 ambulances.”
Many properties in Jo Daviess County are utilized as summer homes by out-of-county residents, Toot said. Those are located primarily in the Galena Territory and Apple Canyon Lake private communities.
Shaun Nordlie, general manager of Apple Canyon Lake, said the private community is seeing a higher number of part-time residents return to the community than usual.
“We are seeing some people coming out already,” Nordlie said. “We are discussing it daily.”
Steve Wyland, general manager of the Galena Territory Association, said traffic in the territory has not increased noticeably, but it is being monitored by security staff.
“We have not seen a difference in the volume of cars at this point,” Wyland said.
Charles Pedersen, emergency manager for Jo Daviess County, said law enforcement and county officials have noted more people in summer home neighborhoods.
That raises concerns that a population spike could result in a greater number of COVID-19 cases than local emergency responders are prepared to handle.
“People are coming out to their summer homes, but that doesn’t increase our amount of fire, police and ambulance,” Pedersen said. “It’s a concern for us.”
Pedersen said there are also concerns that residents coming from Chicago, where thousands of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, could potentially spread the disease throughout the county. Currently, just four cases of the virus have been confirmed in Jo Daviess County.
Nordlie said he has heard from full-time residents at Apple Canyon Lake who share similar concerns, prompting the association to consider keeping amenities closed in order to discourage Chicago residents from traveling.
“If we open more amenities, it gives them more of a reason to come out,” Nordlie said. “We want to have them open because these people are owners, but we residents don’t want people coming out from where Chicago is highly infected.”
Toot said the county has reached out to state officials and the governor’s office to seek aid, but there currently are no plans to bring in out-of-county resources for support.
Toot said he feels more confident in the county’s ability to respond to the influx of residents now that the state has been informed. However, it is an issue he and other officials will continue to monitor.
“The state knows what is going on here, so I am more comfortable than last week,” Toot said. “We just have to be really careful about this, though. There has never been anything like this in the past 100 years.”