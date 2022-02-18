Dubuque County Board of Health members this week decided to make several tweaks to their COVID-19 mitigation recommendations that signify a more positive outlook about the pandemic going forward.
Board members voted to make revisions suggested by Board Member Dr. Hendrik Schultz, infectious-disease expert and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinics and Health Plans.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still rates Dubuque County’s COVID-19 transmission level as “high,” its highest level, along with every county in Iowa and 96% of all the counties in the U.S. But Schultz said he anticipated that Dubuque County will go down to the “moderate” level — the second-lowest of the four levels — within weeks.
Anticipating that decrease in transmission level, Schultz recommended that the Board of Health change language in its COVID-19 mitigations from “should” to “advise” in regards to individuals wearing masks in public places. He also suggested adding language that recommends county residents keep their COVID-19 vaccination status up to date.
“If you recall our initial discussions about when is the time to really call (the mitigation recommendations) off, it would be ideal to get to herd immunity,” Schultz said. “And I would think we are probably very close to it right now, at least in Dubuque County.”
An additional 233 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the seven-day period that ended Wednesday, according to state data.
That represented the second straight week in which the case count dropped significantly. A total of 1,034 county residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 in the week that ended Feb. 2, and there are 435 more cases in the week that ended Feb. 9.
Since local health officials announced on Dec. 22 that cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant had been confirmed in Dubuque County, more than 5,000 new cases have been reported among county residents.
Health officials also continue to note that all of the figures don’t convey the true local spread of COVID-19 as many people are taking at-home COVID-19 tests that are not reported to the state. Officials say the actual level of community spread is much higher.
During this week’s meeting, Schultz compared the county’s current COVID-19 numbers to a “bad flu year,” which typically includes a variant that hits some people harder than others.
He also noted that cases of COVID-19 might come back every year, similar to the flu, but current data shows that fewer people are catching severe cases of the disease. MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital reported to the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday that they had a total of seven patients with COVID-19.
“The situation now compared to last year and the year before has significantly improved,” Schultz said. “It is worth it and it is reasonable, in my opinion, to discuss how we de-escalate the mitigation measures.”
He did note that the county Board of Health only has the authority to make recommendations on COVID-19 mitigation measures. The authority on what measures are taken by the county lies with the county Board of Supervisors.
Board of Health members all favored Schultz’s proposed changes in their recommendation.
“I think these are good recommendations, especially with the pandemic fatigue,” said Board Member Amy Crow Sunleaf. “I think they show there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. We are seeing we might be able to get back to more normal, a new normal.”
Board Member Tom Bechen asked if there should also be language in the COVID-19 mitigation recommendations about changing them if the county’s transmission rate spikes again.
Schultz said he believes there might be high COVID-19 transmission during certain periods of the year going forward, similar to the flu. But if those cases continue to be less severe, he said, there might not be a need to have stronger mitigation recommendations in place.
Instead, Schultz suggested that the board review the recommendations in several months to see if it still makes sense to have them in place.
“With the warming of the weather and more outdoor activities and dropping of the numbers, I’m hopeful we’ll have a nice spring for a change, but I don’t have a crystal ball,” he said.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough, who is the Board of Supervisors liaison to the Board of Health, said at the meeting that Schultz’s comments made her hopeful about the future of the pandemic.
“I got a little emotional when Mr. Schultz talked about herd immunity and that the numbers looked good,” she said. “This has been such a traumatic time for all of us.”