In Iowa, there were 1,335 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, bringing the total to 310,615 as of 11 a.m. Friday.
The state reported 33 additional deaths, increasing the toll to 4,478.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,070 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 530,171.
There were 36 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,643.
In Illinois, there were 7,042 new cases reported Friday, along with 95 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,093,375 cases and 18,615 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)