Where is COVID in Iowa? (6-11-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Three new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today.

The county's total stood at 375 cases at the latter time.

No additional related deaths in the county were reported from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, keeping the toll at 21.

Meanwhile, there has been a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in Delaware County, which went from 20 to 26 cases during the 24-hour span. The county had been at 20 cases since June 4. 

There were no new cases in the 24-hour span in Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties. Their respective totals remain at 34, 14 and 38.

Statewide, 269 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 22,785 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.

Nine more deaths were reported, putting the total at 638.

