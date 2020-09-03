FENNIMORE, Wis. -- A Southwest Wisconsin Technical College student who reported testing positive for COVID-19 submitted a false report to school officials, school leaders announced today.
College officials received a report on Wednesday that a student who had been attending face-to-face classes tested positive for COVID-19. Today, however, officials were notified that the student fabricated the report and submitted false documents indicating the positive result, according to a press release.
"The person involved is no longer affiliated with the college," the release states.
College leaders notified local health officials about the false report.
Following the original report, officials announced plans to switch students in the electro-mechanical technology program to a virtual learning format for two weeks. Those students now will return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
College President Jason Wood said in a statement that the college is "working with legal counsel to consider options in light of the extenuating circumstances in this situation."