News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Dubuque Community Schools report 1st case of COVID-19 among students attending in person

13 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 7 in Delaware County

For 3rd time, local Women's Night event postponed due to COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

COVID-19 positivity rates spike in Delaware, Jackson counties; additional death in Grant County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Des Moines teacher has died from COVID-19, district confirms

For 3rd time, local Women's Night event postponed due to COVID-19

21 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 742 new cases in Iowa

Dubuque Community Schools report 1st case of COVID-19 among students attending in person

'Need to stop the momentum:' East Dubuque schools go to remote learning after 5 COVID-19 cases

White House task force labels Dubuque Co. a COVID-19 'yellow zone;' whole state, Clayton, Delaware counties 'red zones'

Virus crisis easing across Sun Belt but could heat up again

Virus or not, it's time for class again across Europe

Third virus vaccine reaches major hurdle: final US testing

Virus crisis easing across Sun Belt but could heat up again