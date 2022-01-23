The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- In Wisconsin, one new COVID-19-related death was reported in Grant County since Wednesday. No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill. The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to only provide county-level updates on Wednesdays, so no new information was available Saturday.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 255 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Wednesday, according to the state public health website. There were 142 new cases in Iowa County, 82 in Lafayette County and 79 in Crawford County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 74 new cases.
- As of Saturday, 178,916 residents in the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged for weeks.
- There were 39 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was an increase of four from a week earlier.
- As of Friday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 26 current cases among students, a decrease of 68 since Wednesday; and nine among staff, a decrease of 22. The district on Fridays removes from its COVID-19 tracking dashboard individuals whose isolation period ends over the weekend.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 21 cases among students systemwide as of Friday, a decrease of six since Wednesday; and six cases among staff, the same as Wednesday’s update. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 19 student cases as of Friday, a decrease of 10 since Wednesday; and eight staff cases, an increase of two.
- As of Wednesday, 664,910 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 38,574 from one week earlier. The statewide COVID-19-related death toll was 8,317, an increase of 116 from the previous week.
- As of Saturday, 1,895,577 Iowans were fully vaccinated according to the CDC, which is 64.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- The state of Wisconsin added 31,057 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday for a total of 1,270,151. The state’s related deaths increased by 107, climbing to 10,755.
- As of Saturday, 3,679,569 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 67% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 63,888 new cases were reported since Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 2,773,362. Another 335 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 29,845.
- As of Saturday, the CDC reported that 8,309,833 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 69.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.