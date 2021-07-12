The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- State health officials in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin did not provide updated data on the number of cases and deaths in their respective states and counties on Sunday. Individual county health departments in the TH’s coverage area tracking COVID-19 data did not report any new cases Sunday.
- As of Sunday, 149,830 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.9% percent of the area’s population of those age 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- Iowa health officials now are updating county hospitalization figures once per week on Thursdays. The most-recent county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Wednesday, one resident of Dubuque County with COVID-19 was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, State of Iowa officials were reporting that a total of 374,627 residents have had COVID-19, and 6,149 have died.
- As of Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,537,191 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 57.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- As of Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was reporting a total of 613,599 cases of COVID-19 so far, and a total of 7,356 deaths.
- As of Sunday, 2,950,892 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 59% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- As of Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health was reporting a total of 1,395,497 cases of COVID-19 so far, and a total of 23,297 deaths.
As of Sunday, 5,957,427 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 55% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.