The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
Six additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. There were three more cases in Grant County, Wis., and one in Jackson County, Iowa. One less case was reported in Clayton County, Iowa. No new cases were reported in the other six counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided new vaccination data stating that no additional vaccinations were reported in the TH’s coverage area in Iowa and Wisconsin, and a decrease of one vaccinated individual in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
The Telegraph Herald soon will update the vaccination figures shared in each of these daily COVID-19 stories. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for children as young as 12 on May 10, which means children in that age group could be fully vaccinated as of Monday, June 14. Starting Tuesday, the TH will provide vaccination figures that include those children. As a result, the percentages of fully vaccinated in area counties will drop initially.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Friday. The most-recent data showed, as of Tuesday, that five residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, as was one resident of Delaware County. No such residents of Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 109 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the state’s total to 372,442. The state reported two more related deaths, moving the toll to 6,097.
- As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,427,984 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated — 57.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported 124 additional cases Friday, raising the state’s total to 611,534 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state also reported six more related deaths, raising the toll to 7,206.
- As of Friday, 2,680,349 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, 57.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Illinois reported 1,387,029 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, an increase of 401 cases. The state’s death toll rose by 21 to 23,035.
- As of Friday, 5,290,524 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 51.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.