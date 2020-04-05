Following what our tri-state neighbors have been doing for more than a week, it’s time for Iowans to shelter at home.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has been reluctant to give the order to drastically limit the movement of citizens in the state. Reynolds says she is basing her decision on data and has, to this point, not seen a “shelter in place” or “stay at home” order as a necessary mitigation measure for Iowa.
Health care experts disagree.
The Iowa Board of Medicine voted unanimously Friday to request that the governor move to a shelter-in-place order.
Such orders have become commonplace, with at least 38 states, 48 counties, 14 cities, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico all urging residents to stay at home. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order in effect from March 21 until at least April 30. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a “Safer at Home” order that prohibits all nonessential travel, in effect from March 25 until at least April 24.
Both orders allow residents to leave the house for essential tasks such as medical appointments or getting food or medicine. People are allowed to run or walk outside as long as they practice social distancing. By and large, though, people are asked to just stay at home.
Reynolds and her team note that there is no one firm definition of the stay-home orders that others have adopted, and she already has placed restrictions on the kinds of businesses allowed to operate and pushed schools to close.
Still, there is something about an order coming from the governor of the state telling people to stay at home that will get citizens’ attention.
By not making this order, Reynolds seems to be communicating that things in Iowa are different than they are in Illinois, and Wisconsin, and the 36 other states. But this virus is not discerning of state borders. It can spread the same way in Iowa. It can ravage the same way. It can kill the same way.
When this crisis is past, few decision-makers will be saying, “I reacted too quickly.” More likely, many will regret not acting sooner.
It is past time for Iowans to hunker down.
The peak, as predicted by University of Washington research, could come between April 30 and May 3, when COVID-19 could be claiming the lives of 45 Iowans per day. What could alter that model and stave off worst-case scenarios, both local and national experts agree, would be more stringent social distancing measures.
So, why wait?
At this juncture, Reynolds just recently announced the closure of schools to continue through April 30. If the models are close to correct, students surely will not be headed back to the classroom on May 1.
Dubuque-area health care leaders have formed a united front and speak with one voice on what they see as their most pressing concern today: More people need to stay home to stem the spread of the virus.
City of Dubuque and Dubuque County officials both considered calling for a shelter-in-place order, but state law does not grant cities and counties such authority.
It can only come from Reynolds.
For the sake of all Iowans, it must come soon.