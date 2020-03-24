A team of Dubuque Community Schools staff passed bags of food into waiting cars Monday at Hempstead High School.
“There are a lot of families that either can’t afford the food, or the shelves are empty and they can’t find it,” said Linda Duschen, cook manager at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School in Dubuque. “I think the most important thing is just making sure the children are fed.”
Officials from the district and local partner organizations began offering grab-and-go meal services Monday to children and youth impacted by the closure of local schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are offering meals each weekday to those 18 and younger at 12 sites around town.
Following the closure of schools across the tri-state area, districts and organizations have stepped in to ensure that their students continue receiving nutritious meals.
“It’s just like adults — our students have anxiety going through this, and we’re going to do our best to help them so when we do return to school, we can re-engage that learning process,” said Jim Boebel, superintendent of Platteville (Wis.) School District.
Serving students
On Monday, visitors to the meal site at Hempstead pulled their vehicles up behind the building, where district staff waited to bring them food.
Staff determined the number of meals each family needed, then handed them paper sacks filled with a cold lunch and breakfast for the next day. Dubuque Community Schools Principals Megan Richardson and Andy Peterson handed out boxes of art supplies to families that wanted them.
Families received meals without leaving their vehicles.
“It’s just a nice little break, and I know some people just absolutely need it,” said Shawna Johannes, who took a break from working at home to pick up lunch for her two sons.
Jackie Ament, assistant manager of food and nutrition services for the school district, noted that many children rely on school meals to access nutritious food. So when school is closed for multiple weeks, that can spark some anxiety, particularly when many things feel like they are outside of their control.
“Here, we have some control to be able to serve these lunches and continue providing breakfast and lunch for them,” Ament said.
Meanwhile on Monday, staff from Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque were gearing up to start serving grab-and-go dinners at seven different sites.
“I think it’s still a need because the children will continue to grow, and growth is cognitive and physical, and nutrition is just part of that, so we felt there was a need for it,” said Executive Director Brian Meyer.
A priority
In Platteville, district officials are providing meals for families to either pick up or receive via delivery.
“That was one of our first priorities a week ago Saturday when we met as a staff. No matter how long this lasts, our students really depend on our ability to provide them food,” Boebel said.
In the first days of offering meals, district officials have served close to 200 students each day. About 1,500 students attend school in the district.
In the Potosi (Wis.) School District, officials are providing students with grab-and-go lunches every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Mondays and Wednesdays, students receive two days’ worth of lunches and breakfasts, so they receive five of each meal per week, Superintendent Kurt Cohen said.
“We’ve seen those come in that we know a school lunch is a big part of their life,” he said. “We’ve also seen those that maybe Mom and Dad are still working during this time, and no one is around to help prepare lunches.”
In the Galena, Ill., school district, staff are starting their grab-and-go meal program today. Interim Superintendent Craig Mathers noted that the meals aim to provide students with nutritious food, which families from low-income backgrounds can sometimes struggle to access.
“The meals that have the fruits and vegetables in them that we’re delivering to kids is out of a desire to keep them healthy,” he said.
In Western Dubuque Community School District, district officials are offering weekday lunches, which include breakfast for the next day, at James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville and at Cascade Elementary School, said Clif Cameron, the district’s director of food and nutrition services.
The organization Project Rooted is also offering lunches at Peosta Elementary School, Drexler Middle/Intermediate School in Farley and Western Dubuque High School in Epworth.
“During the school year, we see kids coming in on Mondays after just two days being off and knowing they did not have a nutritious meal all weekend long … and they look forward to school breakfast Monday morning so much,” Cameron said. “So the need is out there.”