PEOSTA, Iowa -- Northeast Iowa Community College announced late Sunday that it was canceling all "face-to-face classes" for this week.
An online announcement noted that the move came in response to the recommendation by Gov. Kim Reynolds that all Iowa schools cancel classes for four weeks.
NICC's online classes will not be impacted, and its campuses and child development centers will remain open.
"Faculty are asked to begin preparations to move face-to-face content to an online environment," the announcement stated.