An additional COVID-19 case has been confirmed in each of Clayton, Dubuque and Jackson counties, state officials announced today.
Statewide, there are 85 more cases confirmed. That pushes the statewide total to 699, a 14% increase from Thursday. Eleven deaths have been reported.
The latest Dubuque County case is a person between the ages of 61 and 80. The county's total now is 23.
The new Clayton County case is a resident between 18 and 40, and the latest Jackson County case is a person between 41 and 60.
Clayton County now has three confirmed cases, and Jackson County, two.
Jones County's COVID-19 total remains at five. No cases have been confirmed in Delaware County.