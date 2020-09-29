Diamond Jo Casino today announced that all Mississippi Moon Bar shows for the remainder of the year have been postponed until 2021.
Those shows include:
- Black Stone Cherry, scheduled for Nov. 13, postponed to April 9.
- Mitchell Tenpenny, Nov. 20, postponed to April 16.
- Morgan Evans, Dec. 11, new date to be determined.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new show date. Those unable to attend can request a refund by calling 563-690-4754 or emailing MartyMaiers@boydgaming.com.
For more information, visit www.moonbarrocks.com.