Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Fifteen additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque were recorded in the 24-hour period from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. That pushed the county’s total to 1,734.
- No additional related deaths were reported during that time span, so the county’s toll remains at 31. The county also reported 23 additional people diagnosed with the coronavirus had recovered, bringing that total to 1,129. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 574 “active” COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, a decline of eight since one day prior.
- With 15 new cases and 157 new tests in Dubuque County, the 24-hour positivity rate was 9.5%. The county’s to-date positivity rate remained at 8.1%. Over 14 days that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, the state had reported 329 additional cases and 2,263 new tests in Dubuque County, equating to a positivity rate of 13.9%.
- Elsewhere, three additional cases in Clayton County were reported during the 24-hour span, bringing its total to 109. Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties each reported two additional cases in that time frame.
- There remains one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, with one recovered.
- Statewide, there were 521 new cases reported during the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, at which time the total was 50,336. Six additional related deaths pushed the toll to 959.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported six additional confirmed cases Thursday, while Lafayette County reported five. Crawford and Iowa counties each had two additional cases.
- Statewide, 943 additional cases and seven more related deaths were reported Thursday. That pushed the state’s total to 63,206 cases and 1,018 deaths.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported five more confirmed cases.
- Statewide,1,834 new confirmed cases and 24 related deaths were reported in Illinois Thursday. The state tallies rose to 200,427 cases, including 7,696 deaths.