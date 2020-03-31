More than 900 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Illinois, state officials announced Tuesday.
The 937 new cases ballooned the state's total to 5,994 -- a nearly 19% increase over the statewide total as of Monday.
Twenty-six more deaths were reported. Ninety-nine people in the state confirmed to have the coronavirus now have died.
In Wisconsin, another 130 confirmed cases were announced Tuesday. The state's total is now 1,351 -- 11% higher than Monday. There have been 16 deaths.
In Iowa, the state said Tuesday that 73 more cases have been confirmed. The state now has confirmed 497 COVID-19 cases since testing began. That figure represents a 17% increase over Monday's total.
One additional death as a result of coronavirus-related illness was reported in Muscatine County, bringing the statewide toll to seven.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: