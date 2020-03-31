SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to all of our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, please consider helping keep your community newspaper strong by subscribing today and receive access to all our work.

More than 900 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Illinois, state officials announced Tuesday. 

The 937 new cases ballooned the state's total to 5,994 -- a nearly 19% increase over the statewide total as of Monday. 

Twenty-six more deaths were reported. Ninety-nine people in the state confirmed to have the coronavirus now have died. 

In Wisconsin, another 130 confirmed cases were announced Tuesday. The state's total is now 1,351 -- 11% higher than Monday. There have been 16 deaths. 

In Iowa, the state said Tuesday that 73 more cases have been confirmed. The state now has confirmed 497 COVID-19 cases since testing began. That figure represents a 17% increase over Monday's total.

One additional death as a result of coronavirus-related illness was reported in Muscatine County, bringing the statewide toll to seven. 

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Iowa 3-31-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Tuesday afternoon, March 31.
Coronavirus map - Illinois - 3-31-21 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Tuesday afternoon, March 31. 
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 3-31-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Tuesday afternoon, March 31. 

