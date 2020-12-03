News in your town

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Grants available for Iowa artists, cultural organizations impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

School closings threaten gains of students with disabilities

U.S. virus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time

UPDATE: Wisconsin set to distribute vaccines, help small businesses

British officials authorize Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

2 more COVID-19-related deaths in both Dubuque, Jones counties in 24 hours

Health officials: Stay home for the holidays or get tested twice

2 COVID-19-related deaths in Dubuque, Jo Daviess counties; 85 new cases in Dubuque Co.

5 new COVID-19-related deaths in area Iowa counties; 34 cases in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours

9 more COVID-19-related deaths locally; 48 new cases in Dubuque County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

3 more COVID-19-related deaths in SW Wisconsin; 30 new cases in Dubuque Co.

State confirms COVID-19 reinfection in Dubuque County; officials say holiday led to lower case counts

32 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; 18 in Jones Co.

Moderna asking U.S., European regulators to OK its virus shots

55 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 20 in Grant County

Fauci: US may see 'surge upon surge' of virus in weeks ahead

65 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; 13 local outbreaks at nursing homes

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

54 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County

63 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

30 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 1 related death in Jackson County

Area hospitals ask for input on COVID-19 focused health needs assessment survey

Virus keeps Black Friday crowds thin, shoppers shift online

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

23 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 1 related death in Jackson County

3 local COVID-19 related deaths, 92 new cases in Dubuque Co.

Platteville library altering services due to climbing COVID-19 cases

Our opinion: Amid food insecurity increase, tri-state residents help those in need

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

134 new COVID-19 cases, 1 related death in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Lancaster, Potosi libraries return to curbside-only service

1 location under heavy consideration for Dubuque County COVID-19 care site if needed

5 local COVID-19 related deaths, 152 new cases in Dubuque Co.

Boys prep basketball: Wahlert's season put on pause due to virus