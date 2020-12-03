Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported today in area Iowa counties. Dubuque County added one new death between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing its total to 94. Both Jackson and Clayton counties also added one new death each, bringing their respective death tolls to 14 and nine.
An additional 87 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, moving the county's total to 9,436.
The county's to-date positivity rate ticked up slightly to 21.2%
Jones County had 19 more cases of COVID-19 during that same time span, so its total is now 2,364. An outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary has driven up county numbers in the past month. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported that as of Wednesday afternoon just seven inmates and six staff members remain active cases.
Both Jackson and Delaware counties added 15 more cases, pushing their respective totals to 1,489 and 1,471. Clayton County recorded 11 more cases, so its tally moved to 1,144.
No additional related deaths were reported in Delaware or Jones counties. Delaware County remains at 21 deaths, while Jones County remains at 17.
The state continues to report on outbreaks at 14 long-term-care facilities in this five-county region. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 84 cases (an increase of one)
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 20 cases
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 15 cases
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- nine cases
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- five cases
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
- Stonehill Care Center -- seven cases (an increase of two)
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 31 cases
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 42 cases (an increase of 2)
- Elkader Care Center -- nine cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 82 cases
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- nine cases
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
- Anamosa Care Center --65 cases
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 67 cases
Statewide, a total of 2,877 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 236,794. The state's related death toll increased by 70 in the same time period, moving to 2,519.