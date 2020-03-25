New business help line launches

A newly launched help line aims to assist small-business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic apply for local, state and federal funding.

Those owners can call 563-588-3350 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email sbhelpline@nicc.edu. The assistance is being provided via a partnership among Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Small Business Development Center Northeast Iowa Region and Northeast Iowa Community College.

"Trained experts from the organizations will help guide businesses seeking assistance through Gov. Kim Reynolds’ and State of Iowa’s COVID-19 Iowa Small Business Relief Program," a press release states.

Businesses can apply for grants of $5,000 to $25,000 and request a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes and a waiver of penalties and interest, according to the release. To be eligible, the businesses must have had two to 25 employees as of March 17. Applications are due by Tuesday, March 31.

The U.S. Small Business Administration also has issued a disaster declaration for the state, which allows pandemic-impacted small businesses to apply for low-interest support loans.