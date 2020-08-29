Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- In Iowa, health officials confirmed 1,193 new COVID-19 cases from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, the second day in a row with increases over 1,100. The additional cases increased the statewide total to 60,979.
- In addition, the state began reporting the results of antigen testing Friday on its website. Antigen testing is a diagnostic test used to detect proteins on the surface of the virus, which generates results faster than a traditional test. Those test results had previously been classified as inconclusive, according to the state, and had not been reported as positive or negative results. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the state reported 1,379 additional positive antigen tests statewide, including two in Dubuque County. All testing combined equates to 62,361 positives statewide.
- Other anomalies on the site appear to be unrelated to the change in antigen reporting. In Clayton and Jones counties, for example, the number of tested in the county decreased even though both counties saw new positive numbers added. Tests in Dubuque County increased by only 53, with 20 new cases confirmed during that 24-hour period. The county’s total stood at 1,984 as of 5 p.m. Friday.
- There were no additional related deaths reported in the county during that period, so the toll remains at 36. Seven people in Dubuque County confirmed to have the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Thursday, according to state data Friday.
- Thirty-nine more people with COVID-19 in the county were classified as recovered as of 5 p.m. Friday. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 452 “active” cases at that time, 19 fewer than 24 hours earlier.
- Delaware County reported eight new cases in the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Friday. Clayton County reported three additional cases during that time, and Jones and Jackson counties each added two more new cases.
- Statewide, 14 more related deaths were recorded, so that toll rose to 1,097.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County added six additional cases to its total Friday, while Iowa County added one. Crawford and Lafayette counties had no change.
- Statewide, 843 new cases were reported Friday, pushing the total to 73,981. Two additional related deaths were recorded, so the state count moved to 1,113.
- In Illinois, there were 2,149 new cases and 20 additional related deaths reported Friday. That pushed the state’s totals to 229,483 cases, including 7,997 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County added two cases.