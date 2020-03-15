This March 12, 2020 shows a sports betting ticket at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, N.J. where all five games that were bet on were canceled due to coronavirus precautions. Most professional and college sports events in the U.S. have been suspended or delayed, leaving little to bet on. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)