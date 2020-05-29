The announcement last week that high school baseball and softball could proceed this summer was met with cheers.
Not everyone, though, is ready to hit the diamond.
That’s a decision that is perfectly fine. And it’s one that needs to be respected.
“There are players that aren’t going to feel comfortable,” said Dubuque Wahlert softball coach Ashley Cullen. “There are parents who aren’t going to feel comfortable with their kid playing. You obviously can’t hold that against anybody. That’s their own personal philosophy. If I had any kind of a medical issue, I might be hesitant also.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on May 20 cleared the way for summer sports to begin, and the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union followed suit later that afternoon.
Since then, a number of guidelines have been released showing schools, coaches and players what will be expected when the season begins on June 1.
School boards and school administrators across the state have faced the decision whether or not to hold a season. The Belmond-Klemme school board voted unanimously not to hold a season, according to media reports.
That’s the decision many players themselves must grapple with.
While those younger in age don’t seem to be affected as severely as older or elderly adults, or those with underlying medical conditions, that doesn’t mean there isn’t an inherent risk.
An asymptomatic carrier of the coronavirus could be deadly to certain segments of the population. Even symptomatic carriers don’t know until several days later that they may have been transmitting a virus with the potential to turn lethal.
So while the vast majority of players themselves may not be at risk of complications — and some are because of underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and asthma — most Americans come in close contact with someone at higher risk.
I know my younger self would be dying to get back onto the diamond. I also realize that by doing so I could have put my loved ones at risk. I know for sure that my older self would be a little more concerned.
I’m not sure what I would have decided.
I asked Bellevue Marquette softball coach Melissa Sturm what she would say to a player who wasn’t sure about playing this year.
“I would say to them that we are going to do everything we can to keep them safe. But, I and the school completely understand that they need to do what they think is best for their health and their family,” she said. “We will talk to the girls that are playing right away at the beginning of the season and say listen, we have to support those kids that … made the decision not to play this year, because it’s not that they don’t want to. It’s that they may have somebody at home that is sick and they don’t want to make somebody on the team sick. Or they have somebody at home who is more susceptible and they don’t want to take that risk.
“I think it’s important to have everybody know that we support you no matter what you decide to do, and understand that it’s not the easiest decision to make all the time. So obviously we’re going to do everything we can to train them how to be safe and to let them know that we’re going to do everything we can to keep them safe if they do want to play.”
Schools will be required to sanitize all shared equipment before and after each game and practice. A clarification document from the state athletic associations recommends players sanitize their hands before and after each half inning.
Masks are optional for players and spectators alike, though the Des Moines Public Schools have mandated masks for all spectators — a directive that appears to come with the possible punishment of a canceled season if their schools don’t obey.
That might be a little too much, but each school and district is going to need to set its own standards.
“We’re going to make sure we have a good plan for whatever standards they say we’ve got to meet,” Cullen said. “Both teams and both organizations, baseball and softball, are really making sure we get things done properly to protect the kids and protect the parents, and that’s the biggest thing.”
It seems inevitable that a player or coach somewhere will eventually test positive during the season, especially considering Iowa is among the states to see rising number of cases in the midst of its reopening.
The hope is that that person can be isolated before it spreads further among the team, opponents and spectators — which could cause multiple programs to prematurely end their seasons.
Personally, I’m going to be a little cautious at the diamond. But I also can’t wait to get back out there and watch the area’s best players slug it out again.
Perhaps I’ll see you there.
I’ll be as close to home plate as social distancing allows.
But I’ll probably be wearing a mask, too.