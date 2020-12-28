Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- There were few changes in the State of Iowa COVID-19 reported figures Sunday, with only 25 new cases and no new deaths reported in the five-county region in the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Dubuque County reported 16 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases during the time span. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 9.5% as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Clayton County reported five additional cases and a rate of 13.9%. Delaware and Jones counties both reported two additional cases, with positivity rates of 7.9% and 14.8%, respectively. Jackson County did not report any additional cases. The county’s positivity rate was 10.6%.
- The state public health department did not release updated county-level hospitalization data again on Sunday. As of Dec. 21, Dubuque County had 22 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jones County, four; Jackson County, three; Clayton County, three; and Delaware County, two.
- On Sunday night, the state still was reporting six local long-term-care facility outbreaks. At 5 p.m., the case counts at those facilities showed little change from the previous 24 hours. They were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 41, an increase of two from 24 hours earlier; Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — eight; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 575 cases, to 274,983. The state reported the related death toll rising by one, to 3,745.
- In Wisconsin, Grant and Lafayette counties reported updated COVID-19 case figures Sunday evening. Grant County reported 10 additional cases. Lafayette County reported one additional case.
- The state website showed eight additional cases for Iowa County and one additional case for Crawford County.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,287 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, for a total of 470,818. There were nine additional related deaths, for a total of 4,692.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not report updated figures Sunday. The state website showed an increase of five cases in the county.
- The Illinois statewide total of cases grew by 3,767, rising to 937,909. The state’s related death toll rose by 104, to 15,969.