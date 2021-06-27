The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- Two additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
- As of Saturday, 146,961 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 56.8% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association, 660 Iowa St., Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Saturday. The most-recent data showed that, as of Tuesday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 77 more residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, upping the state’s total to 373,529. The state’s death toll rose by six to 6,131.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,498,543 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 56.0% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not update its statewide reporting website on Saturday. As of Friday, the state reported 612,506 cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 7,280.
- As of Saturday, 2,824,034 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, 56.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health recently moved to updating COVID-19 data on its website Monday through Friday. As of Friday, the state was reporting 1,390,432 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 23,199.
- As of Saturday, 5,693,957 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 52.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.