EPWORTH, Iowa -- Western Dubuque High School reported 85 positive cases of COVID-19 among students today, prompting school leaders to enact a masking requirement.
"We've never had this many at once at one building," said Rick Colpitts, superintendent of the Western Dubuque Community School District.
Today, district officials notified parents that WDHS students and staff will be required to wear masks starting Thursday, Oct. 14, due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. The masking requirement only applies to the high school at this time.
“The number of positive cases at WDHS has increased significantly in the past two weeks," Colpitts wrote in the message to parents. "Masks will be required for everyone during the regular school day beginning when they enter the building before class starts in the morning and remaining on until exiting the building at the end of the school day.”
Masks will not be required while eating lunch or when students are outside for class activities.
Western Dubuque High School will continue to require masks until the campus' positivity rate drops below 3% of the 1,063 students and staff in the building.
“When the number of positive cases is 32 or higher, masks will be required at school,” Colpitts wrote. “When total positive cases is 31 or less, masks will be recommended but not required.”
Colpitts wrote that officials will look at data from the district’s COVID-19 dashboard every day at 2 p.m. to determine the positivity rate at the school, and that data will be used to determine whether masks are required for the following day.
"Based on the anticipated return date of people currently on quarantine, masks will be required Friday, Oct. 15, as well," Colpitts wrote. "We will review the dashboard data around 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, to determine if masks will be required on the 18th.”
While the decision only applied to Western Dubuque High School due to the number of positive cases, Colpitts indicated the school board will meet in the near future to discuss the possibility of developing a districtwide plan.
Colpitts said in an interview with the Telegraph Herald earlier today that district leaders do not know how the cases at WDHS might have spread, but they could estimate a timeline based on when the cases started being confirmed.
"We do know the approximate date," Colpitts said. "It was towards the end of homecoming week."
Western Dubuque High School celebrated homecoming two weeks ago.
Though Western Dubuque High School was seeing a spike in cases this week, district officials were reporting no or very little COVID-19 activity among students at its other schools.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, there were no active student cases at any of the district's elementary schools or at Cascade Junior/Senior High School as of this afternoon. At that time, there were fewer than six cases at Drexler Middle School and only five active staff cases districtwide.