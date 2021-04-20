The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Monday’s developments included:
- One new death was reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s total rose to 203.
- Nine more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 4.9%. Rates in other area Iowa counties included Clayton County, 4.1%; Delaware County, 4.2%; Jackson County, 3.5%; and Jones County, 3.2%.
Walk-in, no-appointment vaccination clinics will be held from noon to 5 p.m. today, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, both at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site, 555 JFK Road; from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the Grand River Center vaccination site, 500 Bell St. (drive-thru only in parking garage); and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, at the mall site.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Monday. The data stated that, as of Saturday, six Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized — a decrease of three from Wednesday. Three such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized — a decrease of one. Three such residents of Jones County were hospitalized — an increase of one. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized — same as Wednesday. No such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized as of Sunday — a decrease of two.
- Regional Medical Center Manchester announced Monday that appointments are available for the Strawberry Point vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 21. The Moderna vaccine will be administered. To register, visit
- As of Monday, 89,781 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 29.8% of the area’s population.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 327 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 360,340.
- The state had five additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Monday, raising the death toll to 5,886.
- Iowa did not report updated vaccination numbers as of 5 p.m. Monday. As of Sunday, 882,783 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 11,989 from Saturday.
In Wisconsin, two COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held this week in Grant County. The first will be held Wednesday, April 21, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the former Shopko location in Lancaster. The second will be held Thursday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Broske Center in Platteville. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call the health department at 608-723-6416. Vaccine appointments are also available at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster (https://tinyurl.com/4pvvsun2
- or by calling 608-723-2131), Southwest Health Center in Platteville (608-342-6280) and High Point Family Medicine in Lancaster (608-723-3100).
- As of Monday, Iowa County will use an online sign-up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments. To sign up for an appointment, visit iowacounty.org and select the “Schedule COVID Vaccine” toward the bottom of the page.
- Iowa County is holding a vaccination clinic at the Lands End Comer Center in Dodgeville on Thursday, April 22. To sign up for the clinic, visit
- Wisconsin reported 373 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing its total to 590,831. The state’s death toll increased by one to 6,710.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, 1.6 million residents have been fully vaccinated, or 27.7% of the population.
- There were 1,959 new COVID-19 cases announced Monday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,304,200. The state reported 22 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,685.
- Illinois also reported more than 3.3 million residents were fully vaccinated — 26.4% of the state’s population.